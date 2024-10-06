Badger DAO Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $56.14 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,291,082 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

