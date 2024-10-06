Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $413.08 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $10.68 billion and approximately $413.08 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu Token Profile
Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,518,366,814,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,267,455,612,594 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
