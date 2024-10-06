Hive Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $99.78 million and $1.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.
Buying and Selling Hive
