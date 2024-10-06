Unizen Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

