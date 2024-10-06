Orchid Price Tops $0.0740 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.51 million and $2.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,804.53 or 0.99976796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

