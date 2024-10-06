Sui Tops 1-Day Volume of $599.62 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00002931 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and approximately $599.62 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.71733811 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $445,399,295.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

