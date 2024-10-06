Wrapped eETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.09 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $2,557.29 or 0.04070880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00251296 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,592,446.78430443. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,532.05198397 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $24,350,064.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.