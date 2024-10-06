Art de Finance Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $472,693.46 and $9,642.25 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00045499 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,337.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

