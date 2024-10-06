Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00119.
OI Price Performance
OI stock remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734. OI has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
OI Company Profile
