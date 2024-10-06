sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. sudeng has a total market cap of $147.07 million and $39.74 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 139.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00251479 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01306749 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,510,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

