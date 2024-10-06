ZClassic Price Down 6.1% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $457,583.40 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

