MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $168.50 million and $1.28 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,953,643 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

