NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.97 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00007841 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.97 billion and approximately $146.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,887,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,240,369 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,793,119 with 1,213,241,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.73134749 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $159,473,329.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

