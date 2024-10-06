Velas One Day Volume Reaches $316,111.09 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and approximately $316,111.09 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00042768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,640,635,904 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.