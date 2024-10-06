Prometeus Price Hits $5.32 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $102.48 million and approximately $631,413.46 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00008507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00251865 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.