Nano (XNO) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $115.76 million and $1.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00516504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00107289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00235134 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00031076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074191 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

