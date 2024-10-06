Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $886,751.06 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $886,751.06 and approximately $9,979.48 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

