Verasity Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

