Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $85.36 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Keep Network has a market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $7,886.07 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.
About Keep Network
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
