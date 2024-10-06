Beldex Price Up 12.9% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $422.35 million and $10.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.03887012 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00042799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,005,737 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,305,737 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.