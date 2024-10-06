Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,495.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,524.62 or 0.99908460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00159275 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,934.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

