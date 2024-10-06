Nexum Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Nexum has a market cap of $4.79 million and $9,574.39 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

