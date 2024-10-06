ANDY Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $134.97 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00013634 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,255,977.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

