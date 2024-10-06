Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $55.14 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 144,568,036 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 144,515,637.61367205. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37815646 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $10,894,946.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

