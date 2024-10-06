Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $366,115.07

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.99 million and approximately $366,115.07 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,506,820 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

