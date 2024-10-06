Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $420.31 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $420.31 million and $73,930.08 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $162.31 or 0.00259852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00251622 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.