Fetch.ai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.95 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $9.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00042944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.