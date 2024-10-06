Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,025.63

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.98 million and approximately $157,025.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,472.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00517478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00107357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00234993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00074111 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,817,228 coins and its circulating supply is 77,818,884 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

