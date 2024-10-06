aelf 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.75 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $277.31 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

