CEEK VR Hits One Day Volume of $602,572.04 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $602,572.04 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,467.36 or 1.00009153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02899152 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $640,133.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

