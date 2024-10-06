WAX Price Hits $0.0334 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $117.23 million and $5.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,261,174,394 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,610,929 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,260,787,111.6014633 with 3,505,460,037.3847423 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03279787 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,006,452.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

