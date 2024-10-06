Taiko Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125.78 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $125.78 million and $14.10 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00251833 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.62015869 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $15,607,641.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.