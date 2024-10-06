Ethena Staked USDe Price Up 0% This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $6.67 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,126,172,896 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,120,657,862.3249261. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10365947 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $9,300,457.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

