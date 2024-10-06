MAGIC Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,588,632 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

