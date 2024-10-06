Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.78

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

