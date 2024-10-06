OKC Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $255,039.70 (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $255,039.70 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00011562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

