Ordinals (ORDI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $116.25 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $36.52 or 0.00058465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $766.93 million and approximately $116.25 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00251833 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.52696213 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $49,972,958.25 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

