Ribbon Finance Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.77 million and $1.40 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,333,094 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

