MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 164.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237992 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

