Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.71 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09402958 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,199,876.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

