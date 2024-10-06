BitShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,503.47 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $19,503.47 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

