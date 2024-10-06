Oasys Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.10 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $100.10 million and $796,377.26 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,911,605,317 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

