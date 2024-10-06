Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.58 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $175.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,911,668 coins and its circulating supply is 183,911,246 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

