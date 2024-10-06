Nervos Network Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $704.48 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,465.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00517673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00107439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00074087 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.