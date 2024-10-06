Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $153.99 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $44.84 or 0.00071781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00251833 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,461 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,821.54248147 with 3,434,460.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 44.14037065 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $23,193,526.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.