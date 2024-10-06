Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $153.99 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $44.84 or 0.00071781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00251833 BTC.
About Banana Gun
Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,461 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.
Buying and Selling Banana Gun
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
