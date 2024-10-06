Gigachad Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.33 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Gigachad has a market cap of $441.14 million and $12.33 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.03458515 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $9,789,125.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

