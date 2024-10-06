Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $993,166.30

Torah Network (VP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Torah Network has a market cap of $993,166.30 and approximately $677,952.29 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.14149341 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $745,481.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

