Astrafer Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1.78 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.02349044 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

