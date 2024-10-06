DIMO (DIMO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $324,575.07

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. DIMO has a market cap of $12.06 million and $324,575.07 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,129,445.28233933 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14567726 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $301,639.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

