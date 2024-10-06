PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.70 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $11,624.39 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00251920 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.03969007 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $15,825.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

